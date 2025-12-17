Senator Ned Nwoko, representing Delta North Senatorial District, has addressed recent social media claims by his estranged wife, Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, regarding access to their two sons, Munir and Khalifa.

In a statement released by his communication team on Tuesday, titled “Take the Window of Quietude for Therapy,” Nwoko refutes allegations that he is deliberately preventing Daniels from seeing the children or exploiting them publicly.

The statement described Daniels’ posts as misleading and inconsistent with established family practices.

It noted that sharing family moments with the children has long been a tradition, adding that Daniels herself has frequently posted photos and videos of not only her own children but also those of Nwoko’s other wives, without prior concerns about privacy or exploitation.

Nwoko’s team emphasised that Daniels’ absence from the children’s lives has been voluntary, stating she has prioritised social engagements and nightlife over consistent presence, while the children are in a stable environment focused on routine and emotional well-being.

He also added that an Abuja court has directed that Regina Daniels must undergo drug rehabilitation and be assessed by the Abuja Social Welfare Department before regaining access to the children.

The matter is adjourned to February 4, 2026, for the substantive hearing.

The dispute escalated publicly in October 2025 with allegations of substance abuse and domestic issues, leading to this custody focused development.