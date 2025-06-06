Regina Daniels To Angela Okorie: You’ll Delve At The ‘Old Man

Share

In what is quickly becoming one of Nollywood’s messiest celebrity feuds of the year, Regina Daniels has delivered the ultimate clapback, accusing Angela Okorie of trying to pursue her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

Regina didn’t mince words or play coy. She went straight for the jugular with a line so scorching, it shook the timeline: “Don’t get me started on telling the world how you were chasing this same old man.”

That line alone has sparked a storm across social media, with fans, bloggers, and industry watchers all asking the same thing: Did Angela Okorie really go after Ned Nwoko? No screenshots. No proof. But Regina’s words hit like gospel, especially considering the boldness of her delivery and the raw emotion behind it.

And to make it even messier, she added: “He is everything your kind prays for but can’t attract… Now let your age reflect your reasoning.

Clearly, you failed because a girl that once admired you when she was 6 sees you as nothing to write home about.” Regina Daniels’ husband, Ned Nwoko, has always been a figure of controversy due to their age difference and his status as a polygamist.

But Regina has always defended her marriage with calm, class, and distance from drama, until now. By claiming that Angela Okorie once tried to chase the same “old man” she now calls her husband, Regina not only flipped the narrative but weaponised the very thing critics have mocked her for: her age-gap marriage.

Now, she’s saying: you didn’t just judge it, you wanted in on it. Whether or not it’s true, the claim alone has thrown the internet into a tailspin.

And Regina didn’t stop at one post. In follow-up Instagram Stories, she cast off her usual grace and dove into the mud on her own terms.

“Leave her for me. Now I will answer as the disrespectful child you branded me… Let’s drop the maturity cloak I hide behind.”

Regina wrapped up her verbal takedown by dragging Angela’s early acting career, claiming she lacked confidence and needed help on set, which Regina, even as a child, gave her.

“Remember your first ever movie role? Was with me and my mama, Mercy Johnson… You couldn’t take your lines and wasted over 20 tapes.

But guess what? I sat you through it.” She went on to say: “I’m younger, yes, but I’m not your mate in results. Don’t let pride blind you to the people who carried you. Last warning.”

As of now, no concrete evidence has emerged to support Regina’s claim that Angela went after Ned. But in the world of social media, sometimes the accusation is enough to do damage, especially when it lands with this much force.

Fans are torn; some call it a savage truth, others say it’s a heat-ofthe-moment exaggeration. But nobody’s denying that this feud has taken a wild, unexpected turn.

