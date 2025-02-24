Regina Daniels Throws Shades At Critics, Says Don’t Comment If You’ve Never Cried For Ferrari

Share

Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has sent a strong message to trolls after her husband, Ned Nwoko dismissed rumours of welcoming a child with senior colleague, Chika Ike.

New Telegraph recalls that Senator Ned Nwoko make headlines last week over claims that he welcomed a child with popular Nollywood actress, Chika Ike.

The rumour which raised a lot of controversy among netizens also saw Regina Daniels deactivated her Instagram account

Following the allegations, Ned Nwoko took to his social media page to debunk the rumuors, noting it as false.

READ ALSO;

Days after her husband’s clarified the rumour, Regina Daniels took to her TikTok page to share a new video of herself walking towards her breathtaking red Ferrari car.

She noted that those who haven’t cried for a Ferrari shouldn’t bother commenting.

Sharing the video, the actress wrote:

“All shades seen: don’t comment if you never cry for Ferrari before Comment if you fit affford the cloth” Reactions trailing this posts; BIG D said: “I never cry for Ferrari before but I must comment” angel_jay_jay_ remarked: “Someone genuinely happy won’t make such comments though.” elleen_joee stated: “It’s your cry, cry and leave us alone” officialbsolomon commented: “Money can’t buy class .. Class is priceless”

sarahinneh wrote: “I rather cry in a Ferrari ke?

I’ll buy my Ferrari and smile than to rather cry in one” Watch video with link

Share

Please follow and like us: