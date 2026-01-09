Regina Daniels Threatens Lawsuit Against Ned Nwoko After Testing Negative For Drugs

Actress, Regina Daniels, has threatened to sue her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, and others for accusing her of taking hard drugs. The actress made the threat in a video on her Instagram page on Wednesday.

In the video, she displayed laboratory test results conducted by a California hospital. According to the test results, Regina, who tested negative for hard drugs, is only associated with ecstasy better known as molly.

She stated: “Hi everyone, it’s Regina Daniels. I don’t believe that I will sit in front of this camera again trying to clear up an accusation that was sent to destroy me. “It’s a new year, and with it came a moment of clarity.

I realised that there are certain narratives I can no longer allow linger over my name as a public figure. I also realised how many people love me, support and believe in me. And I will never let that love or loyalty to be met with shame or doubt. I mean, tell me what better way to tear down a brand than drugs.

“Still, I’m endlessly grateful for the opportunity to speak my truth. Taking this test is not about clearing my name, is about giving a strong, and confident voice to those who believes in me.

And above all, to give my children something priceless, pride, that when they grow up to the proper age of understanding, they will know that their mother was never a drug addict.”

She further stated: “And please note, I was never on any hard drugs or any nonsense fabricated online. I will sue, I will definitely sue at the appropriate time, a honestly speaking, the only drug I was associated with was ecstasy.

Believe it or not there’s a reason for that.” She made the clarification nearly three months after her husband, Senator Nwoko accused her of drug use. The actress had earlier shared a video of her in a California hospital for a drug test.