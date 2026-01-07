Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has publicly addressed ongoing rumours surrounding her marriage to Senator Ned Nwoko, revealing that she has undergone a drug test to counter allegations and speculation circulating about her personal life.

In a detailed statement shared on her Instagram page on Wednesday, the actress described the past few months as one of the most difficult phases she has experienced, noting that the period marked a significant turning point that deeply affected her emotionally and mentally.

Daniels explained that her decision to take the drug test was driven by a desire to uphold personal accountability, protect her integrity, and find peace of mind.

She also acknowledged the strong support she has received from her family, close friends, and members of the public during the challenging time.

Addressing claims labelling her a drug addict, the actress stressed the importance of telling her own story rather than allowing public opinion and online narratives to define her.

She wrote: “The past few months of my life have been nothing short of heavy. one of those seasons that tries to sit on your chest and ask, ‘So, what are we doing next?’

“It has been a major turning point, one that shook me to my core. Everything I had ever known was drowning right in front of me. But here’s the plot twist…

“I didn’t drown with it. Why? Because I was carried by overwhelming love, support, patience, and understanding from my family, my friends, members of the general public.

“And for that, I am forever grateful. After much reflection (and a few very long conversations with myself), I decided to take this test because I owe it to the people who stood by me, the people who love me, and the people who look up to me. Integrity matters. Accountability matters. Peace of mind especially matters.

“One thing that echoed loudly across the media was, ‘Regina is a drug addict.’ And honestly? I paused, then I checked again. I looked at myself in the mirror repeatedly, searching for this so-called addict.

“I searched so hard it almost felt like I was going psychic…because surely, I must be missing something. That’s when it hit me! people often project their fears, insecurities, and negativity onto you. But projection is not reality, and noise is not truth.

“Here’s the choice we all have to make: Do you allow yourself to be defined by other people’s opinions, or do you create your own narrative?

“As for me, I choose the latter every single time. The same mouth that was used to spoil my name is the same mouth that will build it back up.

“This chapter of my life is now about self discovery, self growth, and becoming even more intentional about who I am and where I’m going. I thank God endlessly for His grace,

“His strength, and His excellence in my life..because if there’s one thing I know for sure, it’s that He has carried me through it all. I’m still standing, still growing and just getting started”.

The actress’ post has since sparked widespread reactions online, with many fans praising her openness and resilience.

“While Daniels did not directly name anyone, her comments suggested possible legal action against those spreading what she described as damaging falsehoods about her.