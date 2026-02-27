Regina Daniels Surprises Sister With Brand-New Car For Birthday

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has touched hearts online after surprising her baby sister, Destiny Daniels, with a brand new car for her birthday. In a trending video, Regina presented the car keys to her sister while family members cheered excitedly in the background.

Destiny appeared shocked and overwhelmed with joy as she stepped outside to see the new ride waiting for her. The grand gesture comes weeks after Regina reportedly gifted her mother two luxury cars following her return from a UK vacation.

Days later, she also purchased another car for herself, which was delivered to her on a movie set. This latest surprise comes amid reports of her split from billionaire politician Ned Nwoko last year.

Fans quickly flooded the comment section with admiration, praising Regina for always showing up for her family. Many described her as a “supportive big sister” and applauded the strong bond between the siblings. Regina Daniels has consistently expressed her love for her family, and this grand birthday gesture once again proves that she does not hold back when it comes to celebrating her loved ones.