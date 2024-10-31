Regina Daniels Surprises Friend, Casie With Dream Car

Share

Nollywood actress and philanthropist, Regina Daniels has surprised her close friend, Casie Snow with her dream car, Venza.

In a heartfelt video posted on Instagram, Casie shared her joy, flaunting the sleek car while expressing her deep gratitude to her friend.

Cassi who was still in shock expressed her gratitude to her friend, saying the gift came unrelated to any celebration but a random gift out of the blue.

Sharing the video, Cassie captioned the exciting moment as she wrote, “It’s not my birthday, it’s not Christmas nor Valentine’s, but I got a key from my Queen @regina.daniels ❤️ I love youuuuy baby!”

Regina Daniels in response said, “Venza our dream car that year! Make I make more money; na Ferrari you deserve, baby.”

Fans and friends have flooded to the comment section with congratulatory messages, admiring the strong bond between the two and Regina’s thoughtful gesture.

Many also praised Regina’s support and loyalty toward those close to her.

