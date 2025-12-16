Regina Daniels Speaks On Heartbreak Of Separation

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has opened up about the pain of being separated from her children, while making fresh allegations against her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko.

In a strongly worded statement shared on social media, Daniels said public perception often paints her as being fine, but insisted that no mother can truly be at peace while cut off from her children.

According to her, walking away from the situation was a difficult decision that took time, as she refused to let the experience define or confine her.

The actress accused Nwoko of repeatedly exposing their children to the public at a sensitive time, describing the actions as deliberate and attention-seeking.

She argued that as a seasoned public figure and lawmaker, he should understand that posting images or details about their children would inevitably draw media scrutiny.

READ ALSO:

Daniels questioned whether such actions were driven by a desire for public engagement rather than genuine parental responsibility.

She revealed that she had chosen to remain silent initially to avoid escalating tensions online, but claimed that her estranged husband’s continued public conduct left her with no other choice but to speak out.

In a sharp remark, she criticised what she described as immature behaviour, suggesting that his actions resembled those of a content creator rather than a senator.

Daniels further alleged that she last communicated with her children in mid-November.

Accoridng to her, Nwoko dismissed her nannies and allegedly pressured them into making false statements accusing her of violence and alcohol abuse in the presence of the children.

She also stated that he has since filed for full custody, despite already having the children in his care.

Expressing disbelief at the situation, Daniels questioned whether she was truly being perceived as a threat to warrant such aggressive legal action.

She emphasised her love for motherhood, saying she deeply misses caring for her children and rejects any suggestion that she would abandon them.

“I may be young, but I am a good mother,” she said, adding that she remains determined to reunite with her children. Daniels ended her statement on a resolute note, declaring that she will see her children again soon.

Neither Senator Ned Nwoko nor his representatives have publicly responded to the allegations at the time of this report.