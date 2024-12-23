Share

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels-Nwoko taken to her social media to share her fun-filled vacation in the United States, capturing fan’s attention.

New Telegraph recalls that few days ago, the movie star travelled abroad as she shares the emotional moment her kids wept and urged her to stay.

In the video, Regina Daniels is spotted at a vibrant club, enjoying herself in the company of a newly made friend.

She dances, sings along to the music, and is seen vaping, embodying a carefree and joyous vibe.

Sharing a recent video captioned “Young, wild, and married,”

The video quickly garnered attention from her fans, many of whom admired her. Others also noted how much fun she appeared to be having, speculating that this could be why she’s yet to return home.

A social media user @vivy_gems_ reacted, “I hope this video will not vanish soon when Oga at the top sees it .”

Another user @zaraleinadsignature added, “This is why you have refused to come back We miss you nau please come back .”

