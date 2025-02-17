Regina Daniels Shares Party Video Amid Alleged Marital Crisis

Share

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has taken to her social media page to share a video of herself from a birthday party, seemingly unfazed amid rumours of her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, welcoming a child with Chika Ike.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that a controversial Instagram blogger, Gistlover, alleged that Ned Nwoko welcomed a child with Chika Ike, who recently revealed baby bump photos.

Following the revelation, Regina Daniels fueled more controversy over the allegations, by deactivating her Instagram account.

Meanwhile, in a new development, it appears that Regina Daniels is unbothered amid the buzz surrounding her marriage, as she shares happy moments where she was dancing at a birthday party of Tonto Dikeh’s son’s birthday party on her Snapchat page.

The mother of two is seen singing FIdo’s chart-topping song ‘Awolowo’ in verbatim.

Faith Amaziege remarked, “Nigerians are always happy about someone’s sadness, but unfortunately, she’s ahead of y’all”.

Kina Arts wrote, “She has absolutely no right to be bothered because she married a polygamist. She knows what she bargained for”.

Hilda Chioke added, “She should be unbothered o. I love it for her. She better be. Na polygamy, u are not the first neither would u be the last. Btw I love how she promotes Jnr pope wife’s business”.

Ayoba Chidinma wrote, “She doesn’t have to be bothered ooo. Afterall people dey there before she comes “.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DGLQznLtBP7/?igsh=czNuY3cwZmg4OW91

