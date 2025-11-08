Regina Daniels Saga Deepens As Nwoko Makes Shocking Family, Drug Claims

Amid the ongoing marital controversy involving Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, has released a detailed statement accusing members of Regina’s family of drug use, harassment, and repeated interference in her rehabilitation process.

In a lengthy note shared on his official Instagram page on Saturday, Nwoko alleged that Regina’s siblings, particularly Sammy and Lawrence Daniels, as well as some of their friends, were responsible for sabotaging his wife’s recovery efforts by bringing her illegal substances during therapy.

“When Regina started her rehabilitation, there was a clear instruction by the doctors to restrict her access to people, especially her enablers. Unfortunately, Sammy, Destiny, and their friends, including Sonia Uche Montana, constantly defied those instructions.

“They would come into the house uninvited and bring her the same drugs she was being treated for,” Ned wrote.

According to him, the problem began after he noticed “troubling changes” in Regina’s behavior, which he said were linked to her dependence on certain substances.

He claimed she sometimes stayed awake for 48 hours and ate every two hours.

Nwoko said despite his financial support to the Daniels family, including a ₦125 million transfer to Regina’s mother, Rita Daniels, over two years, he faced “aggressive and disruptive” behavior from her siblings.

“This is someone I sponsored through his last two years at university, rented and furnished an apartment for in Abuja, and even bought musical instruments for. Yet, Sammy repeatedly came to my house to harass my children and staff whenever I wasn’t around,” he stated.

The senator representing Delta North recounted an incident where he said he asked Sammy’s girlfriend, identified as NK, to leave his house because she was one of the people who allegedly supplied Regina with drugs. According to him, Sammy later stormed the house, shouting and threatening his security personnel.

“Without the influence of drugs, could he have been so bold and disrespectful?” Nwoko queried, adding that the situation often forced him to instruct security to remove Sammy from his compound.

Nwoko further alleged that Regina’s mother and siblings encouraged her drug habit under the guise of a “celebrity lifestyle,” often citing popular entertainers as justification.

He also accused the family of orchestrating a viral video that falsely claimed he sent thugs to beat Regina, clarifying that the clip was filmed “in front of my house, in my absence.”

“Nobody was beaten, and nobody could have contemplated that. It is blatantly false to say I sent thugs to beat Regina in another house,” he wrote.

The lawmaker maintained that he had invested heavily in the Daniels family, including sponsoring Lawrence to study for a Master’s degree in London with $75,000 and offering Sammy the same opportunity, which he allegedly declined.

“Sammy has since been arrested several times by the police and the EFCC. He needs total rehabilitation and professional guidance; otherwise, his aggression and self-destructive tendencies will worsen,” Nwoko added.

Nwoko insisted that his intention was never to shame his wife but to clarify what he described as “false narratives” being spread online.

“Imagine the pain of a husband trying to help his wife recover, only to have the process sabotaged by her siblings and friends, the very people who should have been supporting her healing,” he said.

Neither Regina Daniels nor members of her family have issued an official response to the senator’s claims as of the time of filing this report.