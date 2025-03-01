Share

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has taken to her social media page to reveal new focus and goals amid the reports of a marital crisis with her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Regina Daniels has been making headlines on social media recently with speculation of marital crisis with her husband as the two haven’t been spotted together for over a month.

Also, the movie star had removed her husband’s name from her Instagram bio and has also deleted photos and videos of her husband on her page.

In a follow-up post, the mother of two made it clear that her priority is now securing wealth rather than dwelling on personal issues. She wrote, “Na money wey go make me craze I dey find now.” The statement has since sparked mixed reactions online, with many interpreting it as a sign that the actress is fully embracing financial independence amid rumours of tension in her marriage.

