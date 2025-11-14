Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has opened up about aspects of her seven-year marriage to her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, as their ongoing dispute continues to draw public attention.

Regina’s comments followed a verbal exchange on Instagram after a user, @goodnessscamella, described Nwoko’s affection for the actress as “toxic.”

Responding to the remark, Daniels suggested that her former husband, who is known to practise polygamy, did not maintain the expected structure within a polygamous household.

According to the actress, some of her co-wives regularly sought his attention, claiming she often encouraged Nwoko to spend time with her co-wives on days traditionally allotted to her.

She also made reference to their private life, saying she ensured he never slept outside their home throughout their marriage.

“Tell me why a polygamous man forgot what it meant to be in a polygamous marriage,” she wrote. “My ex never slept outside once in our seven years together.

As a Delta woman, I held things down in the other room. Women should understand their skills — that’s what men want.”

Her remarks come during a period of heightened tension between the two. The pair have been making headlines following Daniels’ accusation that Nwoko was involved in the arrest of her brother, Sammy West, who was recently released on bail of ₦5 million.

New Telegraph reports that the situation has fueled public interest in the state of their relationship.