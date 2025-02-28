Share

Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, has sparked waves of reactions on social media as she returned to Instagram two weeks after she deleted her IG page.

However, New Telegraph observed that the actress has removed her husband’s surname and deleted all photos and videos featuring him from her page.

It was earlier reported that Regina Daniels deactivated her Instagram account weeks ago amid rumours that her husband had welcomed a child with her senior colleague, Chika Ike.

However, Senator Ned Nwoko had come online to debunk the claim of welcoming a child with Chika Ike.

Upon her return, she shared a video with the caption, “Even for convoy I Dey with my Google Map #young&accomplished!”

However, fans quickly noticed a major change in her name, which had been altered from Regina Daniels Nwoko to Regina Daniels Nneamaka Favour, and all traces of her husband had disappeared from her profile.

The changes have stirred reactions among her followers, with many taking to the comment section to express concern and curiosity about the state of her marriage.

A social media user, @hellyy8050 reacted, “Regina removed her husband because she was pretending to be Neds only wife in her head, but now the Morroccan woman did not give her chance. .”

Another user, @sugar30749 added, “Chimoo she has detected all of her post with Ned oh and she has also changed her name and added favour to it.. what’s going on please settle with Ur hubby please.”

