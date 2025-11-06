Regina Daniels Replies Ned Nwoko Amid Ongoing Marriage Saga

Embattled Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has taken to her Instagram page to vent her frustration over alleged mockery and lack of support from her people regarding her marriage and family matters.

In a series of emotional posts shared via her Instagram stories on Thursday, the actress questioned why her extended family would support a polygamous home while ridiculing her.

“I comot for extended family go dey support polygamous home??? I am really mad! So it’s okay to mock me, guys?” she wrote, expressing anger and disbelief over the situation.

Regina, who went on to defend herself and her family, called out those whom she felt were unfairly targeting her. “Omo I Ned you suppose be Odogwu, not just me but the entire Odogwu’s even na 1000 naira you get! Because Munir and Khalifa’s father’s name should be a legacy,” she wrote, referring to her husband, billionaire businessman and politician Ned Nwoko.

The actress also addressed ongoing social media conversations about her marriage, making it clear that she was unbothered by online criticism.

“And y’all everyone, stop talking about $50k, it’s unnecessary and belittling because if every day I don’t actually die, everybody go say I dey cry,” she said, suggesting that she remains resilient despite the controversies surrounding her.

Regina further slammed those comparing her life to others or trying to involve her in family drama, adding, “I’m the best person on planet earth at the same time, the richest in my small way.”

The outspoken post has since sparked widespread reactions online, with fans and social media users debating the actress’s remarks and expressing mixed opinions about her outburst.

Regina Daniels, who has often been at the centre of public scrutiny due to her marriage to Nwoko, appears to be reclaiming her narrative — boldly standing up for herself amid rumours and family tensions.