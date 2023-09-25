Regina Daniels Replies Critics, Reveals Why She Married Husband, Ned Nwoko

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has sparked reactions online as she opened up on why she got married to her billionaire husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, as his sixth wife.

Taking to her social media page, the movie star took out time to explain why she had chosen to marry her husband who is over 40 years older than her.

Using a popular soundtrack, she explained that a bullion van isn’t physically attractive.

However, when one gets inside, one gets to see the real beauty of it, making a reference to her billionaire husband’s looks and how wealthy he is.

READ ALSO:

She captioned the video …“Me to the people still questioning my decision in marrying my husband”.

Reaction trailing this video;

@Yella112 penned: “Normally na only you and ivy ifeoma fit advice me for dis life”

@PRINCESS✨❤️ enquired: “Is your husband’s father still available to help a sister ”

@Jennifer commented: “na u n ivy ifeoma be a legend”

@Hair_by_nanya said: “Omo ma only u and Ifeoma make the best choice for this country”

@cherish noted: “In case your husband want another wife abeg I Dey ohh na me first beg you ohhi promise to respect you as my senior wife ”

Watch the video below: