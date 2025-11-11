Embattled Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has taken to her social media page to express relief and gratitude following the release of her brother, Sammy West, who was recently detained over matters connected to her ongoing marital dispute with Senator Ned Nwoko.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Sammy West was granted bail by the court for ₦5 million, which was secured through the efforts of a legal team led by human rights advocate Marshal Abubakar.

However, Sammy’s case has been scheduled to resume on November 28 as proceedings continue.

Taking to her Instagram page shortly after her brother’s release, Regina Daniels shared her excitement and appreciation to her supporters who stood by her throughout the ordeal.

She admitted that the experience had shown her how deeply she is loved.

In her emotional message, she said, “Do you know it’s actually a blessing to be loved by so many people? Can I brag about that? The kind of love I’ve received in these past days has truly touched me.

“I feel so good. And honestly, joke on you, Ned, because you thought people would turn against me.”

She went on to acknowledge the overwhelming support she had received from friends, family, and fans:

“I have my mothers, fathers, uncles, brothers, sisters, my friends, my fans, even my online aunties and online daddies, all standing with me. Thank you so much. I can’t even start calling names.”

Daniels and Nwoko have been locked in a public dispute in recent months, with both sides making serious allegations. Nwoko has accused the actress of substance abuse and has reportedly advised that she undergo rehabilitation.

Daniels, on the other hand, has alleged domestic violence, intimidation, and controlling behaviour from the senator. The situation continues to draw public attention as legal and personal matters unfold between the couple.