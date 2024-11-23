Regina Daniels Reacts To Laila Charani’s Post About Ned Nwoko

Share

Nollywood actress and the youngest wife of Nigerian businessman and politician, Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels has reacted to a heartfelt post by Laila Charani, Ned’s Moroccan wife, celebrating their 14-year marriage.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Regina had earlier marked her 5th year anniversary with a loving post describing their marriage as “a beautiful thing” and expressing her joy in spending her life with him.

However, shortly after, Laila shared her own romantic tribute to Ned on Instagram, accompanied by a video of the couple with their son, declaring their bond as “Forever.”

In her Instagram stories, Laila reflected on the strength of their 14-year union, with the caption, “Forever together baby❤️❤️.”

In response, Regina Daniels took to the comment section of Laila’s post with a warm remark, acknowledging the love between Laila and Ned.

She wrote, “See loveee o He’s yours forever, Lala ❤️.”

Regina’s comment has sparked reactions among fans, with many praising the wives for showing maturity and harmony in their shared marriage.

Others, doubted the union between both wives, the underlying tension of both posts coinciding on the same day.

