Regina Daniels Reacts To Husband’s Heartfelt Post To Celebrate 6th Anniversary

Share

Nollywood actress and wife of Nigerian billionaire business mogul, Regina Daniels, has reacted to her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko’s heartfelt post in celebration of their 6th year anniversary, reaffirming their love and commitment amidst swirling rumours about their marriage.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Nwoko took to his social media page to express his deep affection for Regina, dispelling speculations of marital discord and revealing that they are expecting another child together.

Reacting to his post on Instagram, Regina showered her husband with praises as she expressed her admiration and unwavering devotion.

She wrote, “Oooh my king! The greatest man in Igbo land! Dike’m! Obim! Ezigbo dim Oma! What did I do to deserve this honour?

“10,000 women by your right, 20,000 by your left, and I will stand gidigba because what we share will remain the first in history.”

READ ALSO:

Her response comes amid recent social media speculations concerning their marriage, particularly after she removed Nwoko’s name from her Instagram bio, which sparked rumours of tension between the couple.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

