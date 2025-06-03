Regina Daniels Reacts To Angela Okorie’s Comment About Mercy Johnson

Share

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has reacted to Angela Okorie’s comment on Mercy Johnson’s alleged illness.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Angela Okorie, in an Instagram Live session, had claimed that she had forgiven Mercy Johnson amid her battle with a severe illness.

Furthermore, she advised Mercy to seek forgiveness from those she’s wronged and to stop using ‘church words’ that don’t reflect her true self.

However, Regina Daniels responded by calling Angela Okorie mentally unstable and urged Mercy Johnson not to forgive.

She wrote,“With all due respect, Aunty Angela, you dey mad.Abeg no forgive because for this side, we no dey forgive. Continue and whilst at it, no forget say she get pikin wey gidigba.No dey shalaye”.

This development has further fueled the controversy between Mercy Johnson and Angela Okorie, with fans eagerly awaiting the outcome.

