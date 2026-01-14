Regina Daniels Raises Alarm Over Arrest Of Close Friend

Nollywood actress and estranged wife of Nigerian billionaire, Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels, has taken to her social media page to voice deep concerns over the arrest of her close friend, Ann.

Questioning the circumstances surrounding the case and alleging a pattern of harassment linked to her former partner, the 25-year-old actress disclosed that her best friend had been arrested, an incident she said raised troubling questions about the role of her ex in the matter.

In a series of emotionally charged posts shared on her verified Instagram account, the actress expressed frustration over what she described as ongoing social media drama and public taunts from her ex-husband.

Daniels suggested that the online exchanges, which she referred to as “entertainment,” appeared to be deliberate and unsettling, questioning the motive behind them.

She openly doubted the credibility of the process, stating that she feared the actions taken were not being handled legally and expressing concern for her friend’s safety.

READ ALSO:

According to the actress, a previous allegation of domestic violence had been overshadowed by newer claims involving drug-related accusations and theft. She alleged that her ex-husband had earlier accused her friend, identified as Ann, of being a drug supplier, claims she strongly refuted.

Daniels further questioned how theft allegations emerged shortly after she said she took steps to clear her name without engaging in direct confrontation.

In her posts, Daniels also criticised what she described as a recurring attempt to drag her into chaos, despite, in her words, having moved on with her life.

She directly addressed her former partner, asserting that she would overcome the current allegations and warning that any further actions would be exposed.

The posts have since sparked widespread reactions online, with fans and observers debating the claims and calling for clarity and due process. As of the time of reporting, there has been no official response from the Nigerian Police Force or from the individuals mentioned regarding the allegations raised by the actress.