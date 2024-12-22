Regina Daniels Pens Heartfelt Note To Husband On His Birthday

Share

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has taken to her social media page to celebrate her husband, Ned Nwoko, on his birthday.

The birthday tribute to her husband comes few days after she made a special appreciation to her husband for his support in her academic pursuits.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that the movie star had recently earned a master’s degree in Psychology from a prestigious Mexican university.

In a recent Instagram post, Regina Daniels gushed about her husband, describing him as a ‘wonderful icon, amazing legend, and father with a kind heart’.

READ ALSO:

Sharing beautiful loves up photos of themselves together , Regina Daniels wishes her husband continued success and achievements, expressing her profound love and gratitude for his unwavering love and support.

She wrote,”Happy birthday to an amazing, wonderful icon and living legend ,an incredible husband and the best father with the kindest heart ❤️”.

“All I can wish a man who God has blessed beyond human comprehension is that he continues to crown all your efforts with more success and bestow upon you ,good health and long life to reap the fruits of your labor ,this and many more I pray for you dim Oma . Thank you for all you do , we love you so much ❤️”.

See the post below:

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"