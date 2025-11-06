Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has announced the reunion of his parent, Rita Daniels and Jude Ojegwu, amid the ongoing marital crisis between her and Ned Nwoko.

Taking to her social media page on Thursday, Regina described the emotional family reunion in Abuja as one without a negative interior motive.

This was as he vowed to take action over the continued detainment of a person she identified only as “Sammy.”

In a post shared on her handle, Regina Daniels wrote that two people she described as “concluded sworn enemies” have reunited “With no negative ulterior motive other than their daughter’s happiness.”

Daniels said the reconciliation was happening in Abuja and framed the moment as profoundly important to her.

“Sammy’s detainment is taking way too long, but we will get him out — or rather, I will march there myself and create a storm! Since they want me!” she wrote, adding that she felt pushed into the situation by forces beyond her control. “And I dare question God for putting me in this situation?”

Daniels used the post to praise her parents, calling her father “a lawyer — actually one of the biggest back in the day,” and her mother “a powerhouse” who would do anything for her children.

She closed the message with an expression of gratitude and longing: “This is all I actually ever wanted.”

The post mixes family reconciliation, gratitude to her parents, and a forceful promise to act on behalf of “Sammy,” though Daniels did not specify the nature of the detainment, who “Sammy” is in relation to her, or which agency is holding him.

Daniels’ public declarations follow a pattern in which celebrities use social platforms to update fans directly about personal and legal matters.

Her message, which blends personal reflection with a vow of public action, is likely to generate questions about the circumstances of the detainment and about what steps she will take next.

When further information becomes available from Daniels or official sources, it will clarify who is detained, why, and what legal or diplomatic avenues—if any—are being pursued.

“For now, Daniels’ post emphasises family unity and a public promise to intervene on behalf of the detained individual.