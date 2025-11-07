Regina Daniels: My Mum Warned Me Against Marrying Ned

Embattled Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has pleaded with the public to stop insulting her mother Rita Daniels in the wake of her escalating marital challenges with her husband Ned Nwoko.

The appeal was posted in an emotional Instagram video, where Daniels defended her mother as “the best thing that has ever happened to me” and her “God on earth”. The public conflict began when a tearful clip of Regina accusing Nwoko of domestic violence went viral in October. In response, Nwoko alleged that the actress was struggling with drug and alcohol abuse.

The situation intensified this week when Regina accused Nwoko of orchestrating the arrest of her brothers while Rita posted a video accusing the senator of ingratitude. Rita detailed the family’s sacrifices for Nwoko’s political career, claiming that Regina personally gave him $50,000 for his electoral campaign.

She also dismissed public narratives that labelled her daughter a “gold digger,” arguing that it was Regina who boosted Nwoko’s public profile. In her own emotional statement, Regina revealed the personal turmoil she experienced to marry Nwoko, stating she “almost committed suicide” when her family initially declined the union.

The award-winning actress explicitly stated that she did not marry out of greed, but for love. “The main essence of this video is to stop insulting my mum, please.

For some reason, I feel like I owe you this explanation because I do not know why everyone is pained about my life. Not that you are pained from a bad side, but you are pained because you used your N200 to buy my CD to watch me as a child. It is okay. I am in the limelight,” she said.

“My mum is the best thing that has ever happened to me. She is my God on earth. She is strong. For seven years, she held it down. You all insulted her. I am the one with this coconut head. I am so ashamed to say I fell in love. But I really did. Everyone said no. “Stop saying I got married out of greed.

We were not broke. “She has suffered for us. She is the best woman on earth. She warned me. My brother warned me. Everybody warned me.”

Despite the acrimony, Regina expressed that she still holds feelings for her husband, saying, “I still care and respect him. That is love”. “I still care and respect him. That is love. The only reason I am not fighting you is that I want my children’s surname to be strong. They can answer mine,” she added.