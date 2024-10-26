New Telegraph

October 26, 2024
October 26, 2024
Regina Daniels Meets Ex-First Lady, Patience Jonathan

Nollywood actress and politician wife, Regina Daniels, has taken to her social media page to reveal how she was star-struck after meeting with the former first lady of Nigeria, Patience Jonathan.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Regina’s husband, Ned Nwoko, hosted Patience at their home.

Taking to her Instagram page, Regina shared photos and a video of the visit.

READ ALSO:

In the video, the billionaire’s wife claimed she was star-struck and did not even know what to say when she met Patience.

She wrote: “Okay now you can say I was star-struck, I didn’t even know what to say.”

