Serenity Royale Hospital has dismissed claims regarding a medical report purportedly linked to Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, amid marital battle with her billionaire husband, Senator Ned Nwoko.

In a public statement issued on Thursday, the hospital clarified that the circulated report did not originate from its staff and urged the public to ignore the information.

The hospital further stressed its commitment to maintaining strict medical confidentiality.

The statement from Serenity Royale Hospital reads in part: “We wish to state clearly that the publication and circulation of the said post containing classified information did not emanate from us.

“We respectfully request the public to disregard it. We remain committed to high-standard medical practice and safeguarding patient confidentiality.”

The disputed report, which circulated online, claimed that Daniels had undergone a detoxification program and tested positive for various substances, including marijuana, cocaine, and elevated levels of alcohol.

Serenity Royale Hospital has firmly denied any involvement in releasing this information.