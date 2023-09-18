Regina Daniels Hails Husband Amid Alleged Domestic Violence

Popular Nollywood actress and wife of billionaire Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels has described her marriage as the sweetest.

Regina who spoke in a recent interview following the rumour making rounds of alleged domestic violence in her marriage said that her marriage is even more sweeter than what the public sees online.

Speaking on BBC News Pidgin amid the speculation surrounding her marriage, Regina Daniels hails her husband, Ned Nwoko for giving her a comfortable and stress free marriage.

She stated that contrary to what people may believe based on online comments and opinions, her marriage to Ned is far sweeter than anyone could imagine.

She also revealed that anytime she and her husband see’s negative comments about their marriage, they both laugh.

She said, “My husband na Odogwu. The feeling for inside house sweet pass wetin people dey see for outside. Anything wey I want like this, I go get am.

“To cook, the day wey I say I wan cook, e go even fight me say why I dey cook? Say make i comot for kitchen. It’s a very comfortable lifestyle and a happy one”.