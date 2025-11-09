Regina Daniels Fires Back At Nwoko: You Wanted Me High Because I Was Sexier

On Sunday, November 9, 2025, actress and influencer Regina Daniels publicly responded to accusations by her estranged husband, Ned Nwoko, in a series of Instagram posts that have generated widespread attention.

In her posts, Daniels admitted to past drug-use but squarely accused Nwoko of being the instigator, denied that they were ever legally married, and made serious allegations of abuse and manipulation.

Daniels asserted that the pair were never legally married in any court of law, and emphasised that she would have filed for divorce long ago if they had been.

She declared that being bound to a relationship without legal foundations was unacceptable.

According to her, forced marriage and love without mutual freedom have no place in her life.

Contradicting Nwoko’s earlier claims that Daniels’ family enabled her addiction, Daniels claimed it was actually Nwoko who encouraged her to use drugs.

She posted that he told her she was “sexier” when under the influence, a claim that shifts the narrative and places primary responsibility on him rather than on her or her family.

Daniels alleged that Nwoko subjected her to emotional and psychological abuse, including locking her up, seizing her phones, and calling her “mentally unstable” when she expressed a desire to leave.

She said he deliberately isolated her from her support system, friends, family and other allies so that she would be left vulnerable and more likely to stay in the relationship on his terms.

Amid her post, Daniels referenced the current detention of her brother, which she claims was orchestrated by Nwoko.

She suggested that she might “return to him and do as he says” if it meant securing her brother’s release, an implication of coercion and pressure being used against her and her family.

Daniels voiced regret and shame that such issues had to unfold publicly and in messy fashion:

“Thank you for breaking the crown you put on my head,” she wrote, addressing Nwoko as her “Dearest ex-husband”.

She also expressed regret for trusting him with personal information that he apparently used against her.

The posts mark an escalation in the marital dispute between Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko and could have legal and reputational implications for both.