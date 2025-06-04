Regina Daniels Fires Back At Angela Accuses Her Of Chasing Her Husband

Share

The fight between Nollywood actresses, Regina Daniels and Angela Okorie has escalated as the former accused the latter of previously chasing her husband, Ned Nwoko, amid a heated online exchange.

The ongoing drama between the actresses started after Angela Okorie announced during an Instagram Live session that she had forgiven Mercy Johnson, while also revealing her struggles with a severe illness. While urging Mercy Johnson to apologize to individuals she had wronged.

This didn’t sit well with Regina Daniels as she took to Mercy Johnson defense to Angela Okorie’s comments, responded fiercely, and defended Mercy Johnson.

The situation escalated after Angela Okorie hurled jabs at Regina Daniels, questioning her choice of marriage to Ned Nwoko due to their age difference.

In a recent Instagram post,Regina fired back, claiming Angela Okorie previously chased Ned Nwoko.

“He is certainly not your regular old man. He is everything your kind prays for but can’t attract. Don’t get me started to tell the world how you were chasing this same old man”,She stated.

Furthermore, Regina Daniels urged Angela Okorie to refrain from comparisons with her and emphasized it’s disrespectful.

According to the mother of two, she surpasses Angela Okorie’s music and acting career, and doesn’t need scandal or attention-seeking tactics.

She wrote; “Age?. It’s just a number.What really counts is how you’ve lived, what you have built and who you’ve become.The roads I’ve walked,the milestones I’ve hit with grace and not disgrace are places your bitterness will ever “,

