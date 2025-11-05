Regina Daniels Demands Whereabouts Of Brother, Calls Out Nwoko

In a strongly worded new post, Nigerian actress and entrepreneur Regina Daniels has on Wednesday publicly demanded to know the whereabouts of her brother, Sammy, using the social media hashtag #FreeSammy and calling on her husband and Nigerian Senator, Ned Nwoko to account for his location.

Regina wrote that despite a circulating video “that can make them think they can mock me”, her entire focus right now is to know the whereabouts of her brother.

“WHERE IS SAMMY NED!!!, Imagine one of the highest authorities in the police force, or if not the highest saying his hands are tied! Like ogini bu ihe!!” She concluded: “Now this fight is going to be power for power or rather AURA for AURA! It’s such a pity #freesammy”.

For the record, she added, “I don’t regret anything. Na only me carry my leg enter but this was a route I was meant to take, not my final destination!!”

Addressing her emotional state, she wrote: “Ps: I know I look skinny stressed, ugly af but kinda pretty shaaaa. Life is supposed to be experienced and that’s what I’m doing.”

The post further fuels the ongoing public tension surrounding Regina’s family dynamics and her relationship with Nwoko.

Also, her brother, Sweezy Daniels, has accused Nwoko of detaining Sammy without food or water and allegedly conditioning his release on Regina’s return home.