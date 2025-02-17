Regina Daniels Deactivates IG Account Amid Husband’s Alleged Extra-Marital Affairs

Share

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels on Sunday deactivated her Instagram page amid the news of her billionaire husband and Nigerian Senator, Ned Nwoko’s alleged extramarital affair, with her senior colleague, Chika Ika, who welcomed a child recently.

The deactivation followed the news reports claiming that Nollywood actress, Chika Ike, who recently announced her pregnancy with maternity photos, has welcomed a child allegedly fathered by Nwoko.

On Sunday evening, controversial Instagram blogger, Gistreel, revealed that her account was no longer accessible but may be restored sooner or later.

READ ALSO:

According to Gistlover, “Hello Tueh Tueh, GLB Nation! Wahala don happen! Another senior actress don born for a billionaire, a little billionaire wife don run comot for Instagram. Ah, which kind wahala be this?”

Adding to the speculation, the actress did not publicly celebrate her husband’s recent political move to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Observers also noted that she had stopped posting about him and had not been engaging with his social media updates.

Chika is now set to replace Regina and move into the billionaire’s mansion as the 7th wife.

While Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko have yet to address the rumours, the sudden social media disappearance of the actress has only intensified public curiosity about the state of their marriage.

Share

Please follow and like us: