Regina Daniels Clarifies Comment On Having 20 Boyfriends Before Marriage

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has addressed the controversy surrounding her recent statement about having 20 boyfriends before marrying Ned Nwoko.

The couple tied the knot in 2019. The union is blessed with two sons. Recently, Daniels revealed that she had multiple suitors before she met Ned, with over 20 boyfriends for different purposes.

“When I started with my husband, I forgot I was supposed to have a boyfriend,” she said. “Then I had like 20 boyfriends, each for different purposes.

So when people think I did not have a choice or think my mum forced me to marry my husband.” But on Wednesday, Daniels took to her Instagram page to clarify that the comment was intended to reassure her husband and empower young girls.

She also emphasized that having multiple male friends willing to help doesn’t obligate women to compromise their values. The actress revealed that she had many admirers before marriage but kept her promise to remain a virgin until marriage.

“Hey everyone I want to clarify the 20 boyfriend ish solely to soothe my husband and also educate young girls that having several male/boy friends willing to do things for you doesn’t mean you owe them your body,” she said.

“And oh yes. I did have a lot but I made a promise to keep my virginity till my marriage. And guess what? I did!!!. It’s a big flex “But hold on !

What did you guys expect na ? It was your little beautiful sweetheart, Regina Daniels of course men and ladies would admire. So everyone chill pls.” Daniels started acting at age seven in the movie ‘Marriage of Sorrow’.

She has also received awards and accolades for her talent. Nwoko, on the other hand, serves as the senator representing Delta North.

