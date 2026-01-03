Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has once again found herself at the centre of online discussion after her appearance at a New Year’s Eve outing with a man whose identity quickly became a topic of speculation among fans.

The buzz gained momentum after photos and videos from the public event surfaced on social media, prompting widespread assumptions and unverified claims about the actress’s personal life.

As the conversations intensified, Regina’s elder brother, Samuel Daniels, popularly known as Sammy West, stepped in to address the situation.

Taking to social media, Sammy West shared a group photograph that included Regina, the man in question, and several other individuals, seemingly to counter narratives suggesting a private or romantic link.

In his message, he urged social media users to avoid spreading unfounded stories and to embrace accuracy in the new year.

“This is a new year. Let’s try to be factual this year, ok? No more fabrications and false accusations. 2026. Love and light,” he wrote.

His statement has since sparked mixed reactions online, with some fans applauding the call for restraint and others continuing to debate the circumstances surrounding the outing.

Despite the ongoing chatter, neither Regina Daniels nor the man involved has offered further clarification.

As the actress continues to enjoy the spotlight both on and off screen, the episode serves as another reminder of how quickly public figures can become subjects of speculation in the age of social media.