Samuel “Sammy” Ojeogwu, brother of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, has been granted bail following days of intense public attention and growing controversy involving his detention and a high-profile dispute linked to Senator Ned Nwoko.

The development comes amid widespread online agitation under the hashtag #FreeSammy, with videos and messages from family members circulating across social media.

According to information circulating online on Monday, November 10, Sammy was granted bail in the sum of N5 million after being held in custody under circumstances that sparked public concern.

New Telegraph reports that his detention had generated heated debate due to claims from some family members alleging that influential figures were involved in escalating the matter.

Screenshots and videos shared by relatives, including emotional appeals, accused unnamed parties of attempting to influence law-enforcement agencies and push for Sammy’s transfer to another agency.

In one widely shared message, frustration was expressed over the legality of the case, with family members arguing that a magistrates’ court lacks jurisdiction to preside over drug-related matters, which ordinarily fall under the Federal High Court.

Further online commentary included allegations that efforts were underway to involve the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), though no official confirmation has been issued by the agency.

Family sources, however, insisted that attempts were made to move Sammy into NDLEA custody, sparking fears and prompting renewed calls for his release.

The online pressure culminated in a wave of public solidarity, with individuals threatening demonstrations if the situation was not resolved.

Messages accompanying viral posts emphasised Sammy’s responsibilities, referencing his family and urging authorities to ensure due process.

Following the bail announcement, supporters expressed relief, while also calling for transparency as the legal process continues.

Details of the conditions attached to the bail have not been fully disclosed, and the matter is expected to proceed in accordance with relevant judicial protocols.

As of now, no official statement has been released by Regina Daniels, though family-related posts have continued to surface online, reflecting ongoing tensions and public interest in the case.