The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has confirmed that Samuel Ojeogwu, the brother of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, has been formally charged in court over allegations of criminal conspiracy, trespass, assault, intimidation, and theft.

The FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, disclosed this in a statement released on Friday, November 7, in Abuja.

According to the statement, the charges stemmed from a petition received by the FCT Metro Area Command on October 28, 2025.

The statement further added that the petition implicated Ojeogwu and three others in the alleged offences.

READ ALSO:

Adeh stated that following investigations, the suspects were arraigned before a competent court in Abuja to face the charges.

She emphasised that the police remain committed to ensuring that justice is served in accordance with the law, irrespective of the individuals involved.

New Telegraph reports that the police spokesperson further assured the public that due process was followed in the handling of the matter, urging citizens to refrain from spreading misinformation or drawing conclusions pending the court’s decision.

This development comes amid growing social media attention surrounding Regina Daniels’ recent emotional posts, in which she expressed distress over her brother’s detention and the reported issuance of an arrest warrant against their mother, Rita Daniels.

As of press time, the FCT Police Command has not released additional details about the ongoing case or the identities of the other suspects charged alongside Ojeogwu.