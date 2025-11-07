Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has broken down in tears over the continued detention of her brother, as tensions within her family appear to be escalating.

In an emotional post shared early this morning, Regina Daniels lamented her brother’s prolonged stay in police custody and expressed her frustration with the situation.

Fighting back tears, Regina wrote, “What am I even begging for?” a statement that has since sparked widespread concern and sympathy from fans.

Regina went on to reveal that the ordeal has taken a new turn, alleging that an arrest warrant has now been issued for her mother, Rita Daniels.

“They have reportedly issued a warrant of arrest for my mother,” she claimed, though no official statement from authorities has yet confirmed the report.

The actress’s outburst follows days of speculation surrounding unrest within the Daniels family, after a series of cryptic posts hinted at personal struggles and family tensions.

Regina’s emotional tone in her latest post suggests that the situation may have deepened, leaving fans worried about her well-being and that of her loved ones.

Messages of support have since flooded social media, with many urging the authorities to handle the matter with transparency and compassion.

Others have called for calm as more details unfold about the circumstances surrounding her brother’s detention and the alleged warrant for her mother’s arrest.

As of press time, neither Regina Daniels nor her family has issued an official statement beyond the actress’s social media post, and police authorities have yet to comment on the claims.