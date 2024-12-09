Regina Daniels Bags Bachelor’s Degree In Psychology

Share

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has achieved a remarkable educational milestone, as she bags a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology at CHAL CO ESTADO DE MEXICO.

Regina Daniels who made this known via her Instagram page expressed pride as she heralded her accomplishment, crediting her hard work and resilience.

The actress expressed gratitude to her husband, Ned Nwoko, and her mother for their unwavering love and support during her academic journey.

READ ALSO:

Sharing a post which captured moments from her graduation, she wrote; “Another Achievement unlocked, Bachelor in Psychology bagged‍”.

“.This moment is more than a milestone; it’s a testament to countless hours of hard work, determination, resilience and God’s love. I am super proud of myself! I often confidently say I am God’s favorite and it’s no cap ”.

“Thank you my darling hubby for your unwavering support, your love and encouragement. To my treasure, Nnem, thank you for always being my backbone, I love you, mummy. Here’s to new beginnings and endless possibilities! ❤️”.

Watch the video below;

Share

Please follow and like us: