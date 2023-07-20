Regina Daniels Appointed Secretary Of Senator’s Wives Association Of Nigeria

Nollywood actress and wife of Senator Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels has been appointed as the secretary for the Senator’s Wives Association of Nigeria.

Regina new position is coming a few weeks after her husband, billionaire Ned Nwoko, resumed at his senatorial office in the National Assembly.

According to the reports, the Nollywood actress was appointed as the Social Secretary of the 10th Assembly Senators’ Wives Forum Executive Council.

The mother of two who took to her Instagram page to share beautiful photo of the inauguration, expressing her excitement as she announced her new position in the association.

Announcing her appointment, Regina stated that she looks forward to a great Nigeria.

“Yesterday was at the first inaugural meeting of the 10th Senator’s Wives Association of Nigeria. Hosted by our mummy, Her Excellency Mrs Ekaette Akpabio, the wife of the Senate president of Nigeria.

“It was a meeting specifically about the grith of our country and ways in which we can help our senators/husbands and the First Lady of the Federation serve the great people of Nigeria better.

“I was also made the social secretary of the forum. I look forward to a great Nigeria”.