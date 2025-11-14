New Telegraph

November 14, 2025
Regina Daniels Applauds Abuja Hospital For Denying Alleged Medical Report

Regina Daniels Appreciates Hospital’s Denial Of Medical Report

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has publicly thanked Serenity Royale Hospital after the facility denied circulating a medical report allegedly detailing her detoxification program.

The Abuja-based hospital had earlier clarified that a document suggesting Daniels underwent treatment and tested positive for substances such as cocaine and marijuana did not originate from them.

Serenity Royale Hospital also reaffirmed its commitment to patient confidentiality, stressing that the circulated report was not authorised.

Taking to her official Instagram page on Thursday, Daniels expressed her gratitude to the hospital, noting the reassurance she received knowing that the hospital’s owner is a family acquaintance.

She commended the facility for “standing by the truth” and handling the situation responsibly, emphasising that their support helped prevent further escalation of the controversy.

The actress has recently been at the centre of public scrutiny after her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, allegedly raised concerns about her substance use.

The circulation of the disputed report had fueled widespread speculation and debate on social media, drawing attention to her personal life and prompting concerns over privacy violations.

Daniels’ response, coupled with the hospital’s official statement, appears to have helped clarify the situation and curb misinformation. The actress acknowledged the sensitive nature of the matter, highlighting the importance of respecting medical confidentiality while addressing public curiosity.

