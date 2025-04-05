Share

Nollywood actress, Annie Macaulay, alongside Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko, has stirred social media reactions as the trio make a star-studded outing.

Saturday Telegraph reports that this is coming days after the intense bashing of the actresses’ recent video of them at a club.

In the video, the trio is seen stepping out of a luxurious vehicle, heading into the office of the Director-General of NYSC, Gen. OO Nafiu.

Afterwards, they are seen engaging in lighthearted conversation as well as taking photos, before departure.

Reaction trailing this posts;

Miz Gold Diva remarked, “Why do I’ve this feeling Annie wants to go into politics?”. Martha wrote, “Regina Daniels is that one supportive friend we need in our lives”. Goddes queried, “Is she living with them now?”. Baby added, “Love it for Annie, she’s going higher henceforth”. Godson emphasized, “Wow, what a supportive and lovely friend. Abeg ooo make una no fight tommorow”. Watch the video below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Remedy Blog (@remedyblog)

