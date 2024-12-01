Regina Daniels Allegedly Ends Beef With Angela Okorie

Share

Nollywood actreses, Regina Daniels and Angela Okorie, has allegedly put an end to an high-profile beef with her colleague, Regina Daniels, citing reconcilation, and a fresh start.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Angela Okorie had publicly slammed Regina Daniels on social media after Regina Daniels celebrated Mercy Johnson’s 40th birthday.

Additionally, Angela Okorie criticized Regina over her marriage to Ned Nwoko, fueling the intense social media brawl.

READ ALSO:

However, in a new development, it shows that the duo have reconciled due to an Instagram video shared by Regina Daniels.

In the viral video, it could be seen as Regina Daniels radiated elegance, with Angela Okorie’s hit song “Legit” playing in the background.

Sharing the video, she followed it with a caption that reads: “I just wanna excel, look beautiful and create lovely memories.So help me God”.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Angela Okorie had also reconciled with her close buddy, Zubby Michael, crediting veteran actor Pete Edochie for his instrumental role in brokering the reconcilation.