Regina Daniels Acquires New Mansion Amid Marital Crisis

Popular Nollywood actress and estranged wife of Nigerian Senator, Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels has unveiled a new luxury mansion, which she says she acquired for herself and her family, amid ongoing reports of a marital crisis with her billionaire husband.

The actress took to her Instagram page on Sunday night to share stunning photos of her standing in front of the newly acquired home.

In her caption, Regina wrote: “In my house I am a Queen!

I needed a roof over my head so I got this for me and my family.”

The post, which quickly went viral, has been interpreted by fans and followers as a statement of independence, especially following recent widespread circulation of a video clip where the actress was seen crying and lamenting of tension in her marriage to the Delta-born politician and businessman.

Shortly after Regina’s announcement, her brother Sammy West also shared a post on his Instagram page celebrating her latest achievement.

Posting a playful photo of himself and Regina, he captioned:

“Now this is how to respond! Speak in the English, Doings girl, congratulations my angel! Don’t forget ‘In my house I am a queen.’”

Sammy’s caption, referencing his sister’s words, appeared to support Regina’s message of empowerment and self-sufficiency.

His comment section was filled with fans applauding the actress for her resilience and “classy clapback” amid ongoing social media speculation about her marriage.

The new property reveal comes days after a viral video surfaced online showing Regina in tears, allegedly lamenting domestic troubles in her marriage.

In the video, she was heard saying, “In Ned Nwoko’s house, I am nothing, but in my own house, I am a queen.”

In response, Ned Nwoko publicly denied allegations of domestic abuse, claiming instead that Regina was battling substance abuse issues.

While neither Regina nor her management team has directly addressed the claims, her latest social media activity suggests a focus on personal growth, independence, and family stability.