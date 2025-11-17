Regina Daniels Accuses Nwoko Of Murder, Drug Abuse, Custody Manipulation 

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has unleashed a torrent of allegations against her estranged husband, Ned Nwoko in a dramatic post shared on her instagram page on Monday, accusing him of long-term manipulation, drug abuse, and attempts to sabotage her reputation and seize custody of her children.

In the lengthy post, Regina claimed that her former partner allegedly introduced her to drugs at the age of 17 and exploited her in the name of a “wild and erotic” sexual lifestyle.

She also hinted at covering up serious incidents, including alleged murder, fraud, and land grabbing, stating that she has knowledge of several criminal activities that could be exposed.

The actress accused him of attempting to tarnish her name publicly and privately, describing the ongoing attacks as a targeted effort to ruin her reputation and undermine her influence in the entertainment industry.

She warned that she is prepared to reveal explosive details if he continues his alleged harassment.

Regina further suggested that the alleged manipulation extended to her social media presence, claiming her Instagram account was repeatedly targeted for deletion because it conflicted with his interests.

While addressing her ex-partner’s attempts to label her as a drug user in order to influence custody proceedings, Daniels emphasized her desire for freedom and a safe, independent future for herself and her children.

The actress concluded her post with a message of resilience, stating that she is moving on from the alleged toxic environment and is determined to secure her future, while leaving open the possibility of exposing wrongdoing if provoked further.