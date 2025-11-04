Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has publicly accused her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, of orchestrating the arrest of her siblings in what she describes as a desperate attempt to force her return home amid ongoing marital disputes.

In a series of emotional Instagram stories posted late on Monday, November 3, 2025, the actress claimed that her “blBig brother and big sister” had been arrested and that her younger sister could soon be detained as well.

Regina alleged that her husband was using the arrests to pressure her into returning home and to a rehabilitation center.

“Someone please help me! I feel like I’m losing my mind. I never thought I would do this but my big brother and big sister have been arrested, and my baby sister might be arrested soon as well until I return and, according to him, return to rehab,” she wrote.

She went on to reject accusations that she is struggling with substance abuse.

She added, “You said I’m a drug addict, me wey use am rob body, sir! What other name can you call me? A prostitute? But I will speak on that one day and tell the world of your involvement with everything!”

In another post, Regina expressed frustration over the situation, revealing her emotional state: “I’m trying, I’m really trying to be the bigger person by not saying or doing anything whereas I’m f*ing young, petty and immature! So I can act like a f*ing 24-year-old child and speak my pain! Leave my family alone, Ned!”

Her brother, Sammy Daniels, also took to social media, claiming he was arrested without a warrant and falsely accused of theft and cyberbullying.

Their mother, Rita Daniels, reportedly condemned the arrests, accusing Senator Nwoko of manipulating Regina’s public image and referencing a $50,000 campaign donation she alleges was used to control the actress’s political endorsements.

The incident has sparked widespread public attention, with fans and fellow celebrities expressing concern for Regina’s wellbeing and calling for accountability.

Many have also questioned the power dynamics in her marriage to the billionaire senator, which has frequently been the subject of public debate since their union in 2019.

As of press time, neither Senator Nwoko nor his representatives have issued an official statement regarding the allegations.