November 15, 2024
Regina Daniels: 2024 My Greatest Year

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has taken to her social media page to revealed that 2024 is an exceptional year for her despite the economic hardship.

Regina Daniels who seems unfazed by recent backlash of her marriage to billionaire politician has declared 2024 her best year, marking notable achievements.

Taking to her Instagram page, Regina declared 2024 a year of triumphs and achievements, accompanied by breathtaking photos.

In the photos, Regina adorned herself in an exquisite gold, free-flowing gown, exuding elegance as she struck various poses for the camera.

She wrote: “This year has been by far my greatest year everrrrrr! Too millennial to be Gen Z mehnnn ‘”.

