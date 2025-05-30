Regina Chukwu: How I Lost My Husband To Tuberculosis

Share

Nollywood actress, Regina Chukwu, has revealed how she lost her husband to tuberculosis three years into their marriage.

In an interview with her colleague, Chukwu disclosed that she married in her early 20s while still a student. She said she met her late husband, an Anambra native, shortly after finishing secondary school.

Chukwu, who grew up in the Iyana0–Ipaja area of Lagos, said her husband developed tuberculosis due to internal bleeding from a past accident. According to the actress, his health worsened shortly after the birth of their second child.

The film star, 45, revealed that in an attempt to save him, she accompanied him to his village, where he received treatment at a local health center. She said at one point, her husband, overwhelmed by pain, begged her to give him a “death injection”.

The Enugu-born actress revealed that despite the family’s efforts, he passed away at 28 years old. “…I saw practically my father-in-law dragging him.

He was dragging him with his two hands. He just said, ‘He is dead’. I was furious. I woke up the next day because I had fainted. I could not say goodbye to him,” she said.

“He was already buried. So, when we finished the burial and everything, his sister said, there is no need for me to return to Lagos. They would rent an apartment or start a business for me in Enugu city.” Chukwu explained that, according to her husband’s family tradition, she remains their wife unless her dowry is returned.

