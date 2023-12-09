Reggae star, President son sets sail with ‘Nigeria’

Emerging Nigerian musicians are presently engrossed with such genres of music as street vibes, Afrobeats and hip hop, while ignoring reggae genre, which is generally perceived as a voice of the oppressed. But recording artist John Obinna Ibegbulem says he’s on a mission to change the narrative.

The Imo state-born reggae star who goes by the stage name President Son, following the title of his debut single, said his mission is to revive the dying reggae music in the country.

“Reggae music is dying in Nigeria, my mission is to revive the genre and bring it back to the consciousness of the people,” President Son said.

The rising star, who started singing way back in primary school, was a former member of ‘Rough and Ready’ musical group. The group was disbanded in 2003, and President Son started his solo career in 2004, in Lagos. He later travelled to Egypt in 2007. In 2008, he moved to Tel-aviv in Israel, where he started singing and entertaining fun seekers with his kind of music at the beach.

He returned to Nigeria in 2011, and released his debut single “President Son” a few days later, followed by second single, “From Jerusalem to Tel-aviv” among other songs including “Nigeria” which he said was inspired by his conservation with a certain songwriter and singer.

Currently signed to Virgin Birds Entertainment owned by popular actor Cyril Pharaoh Chukwuemeka, President Son’s sound is edifying and conveys messages of peace and love for one’s country.

On the track, “Nigeria”, the singer believes that Nigeria is blessed with both human and natural resources which nobody is talking about. Instead, the people are more busy venting their anger at the bad leadership of the country.

The reggae star is due to drop his new album titled “Peace & Love” any moment from now.