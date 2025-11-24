Reggae Legend, Jimmy Cliff Dies At 81

Legendary Jamaican musician Jimmy Cliff, one of the most influential figures in global reggae music, has died at the age of 81.

His wife, Latifa Chambers, confirmed his passing in a statement shared on Instagram.

According to the statement, Cliff died after suffering a seizure followed by pneumonia.

“It’s with profound sadness that I share that my husband, Jimmy Cliff, has crossed over due to a seizure followed by pneumonia,” she wrote.

Cliff, born James Chambers, rose to international prominence in the 1960s and played a defining role in taking reggae to audiences around the world.

He is best known for timeless hits such as “Wonderful World, Beautiful People,” “Many Rivers to Cross,” and “You Can Get It If You Really Want.”

Beyond music, Cliff made a historic impact through his starring role in the 1972 Jamaican crime film The Harder They Come, where he played an outlaw whose story exposed international audiences to the realities of Jamaican life.

The film is widely credited with pushing reggae into the American mainstream and remains a cultural landmark.

In her tribute, Latifa Chambers expressed gratitude to the late star’s global fans and everyone who supported him throughout his award-winning career.

“To all his fans around the world, please know that your support was his strength throughout his whole career,” she added.

Her message was signed by their children, Lilty and Aken.

Jimmy Cliff, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy winner, leaves behind a monumental legacy that helped shape reggae into a worldwide phenomenon.