Regent Raises The Alarm Over Breach Of Peace In Community

The Regent of Ijigba community in Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State, Princess Oyewunmi Rotimi-Akinbosotu, has raised an alarm over plans to cause breach of the peace in the community.

Palpable tension is brewing in the Ijigba community following the death of the immediate past monarch, Oba Luyi Rotimi, and the plan to select another monarch to replace the late monarch. Princess Rotimi-Akinbosotu, in a statement yestyerday, said she would do everything within her powers to ensure peace in the community was not vio- lated.

In a statement titled: “The Peace of Ijigba Land Will Not be Compromised,” it is said that it has come to her notice that certain individuals are planning actions capable of disrupting the longstanding peace and harmony enjoyed by the good people of Ijigba Land.

The statement read: “The Palace wishes to assure all residents of Ijigba that there is no cause for alarm. We encourage everyone to go about their nor- mal daily activities without fear. The relevant security agencies have been duly alerted and are prepared to ensure that law and order are fully maintained.

“We strongly advise parents and guardians to guide their children and wards not to al- low themselves to be used for any activities that could disturb the peace of our community. Anyone engaged in acts that threaten public peace will be dealt with according to the law. “Ijigba Land is known for peace, unity, and respect for the rule of law. The Palace remains committed to safeguarding these values.”