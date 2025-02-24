RegConnect Version 2: Game-Changer In Capital Market Data Exchange

Share

In a bold stride towards digital transformation, the Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc has announced the launch of RegConnect Version 2, a cutting-edge upgrade to its flagship web-based application.

Slated to go live on February 28, 2025, this latest iteration is designed to redefine operational efficiency and elevate the user experience for Registrars in Nigeria’s capital market, the CSCS disclosed in a release on Tuesday.

Building on the success of RegConnect Version 1, which debuted in 2019, the new version introduces state-of-the-art automation, seamless integration, and omni-channel capabilities—a revolutionary step in capital market data exchange.

With real-time transaction validation, automated inves – tor portfolio retrieval, and APIpowered data exchange, RegConnect Version 2 eliminates bottlenecks and streamlines Registrar operations.

The platform now offers multiple transaction submission channels, including file uploads, on-screen interfaces, and API integrations, ensuring a seamless, user-centric experience.

A newly integrated monitoring dashboard provides end-to-end visibility into data exchange processes, empowering stakeholders with real-time insights and control over transactions. Haruna Jalo-Waziri, MD/ CEO of CSCS Plc, emphasised the company’s unwavering commitment to advancing the capital market through cuttingedge technology.

“The launch of RegConnect Version 2 underscores our dedication to delivering innovative, technology-driven solutions that align with global best practices.

“This upgrade is not just an enhancement—it is a strategic transformation aimed at boosting efficiency, accuracy, and stakeholder satisfaction across the market,” he said.

Prior to RegConnect, Registrars relied on outdated Data Exchange applications with limited processing capabilities. This latest iteration bridges that gap, setting a new industry benchmark for seamless and efficient data exchange.

“Operational excellence and innovation are the pillars of a vibrant capital market,” JaloWaziri added. “With RegConnect Version 2, we are equipping market participants with the tools to reduce processing times, enhance accuracy, and drive overall market efficiency,” he added.

With a strong legacy of driving transformation, CSCS continues to set the pace for technological evolution in Nigeria’s capital market.

RegConnect Version 2 stands as a testament to the company’s commitment to efficiency, transparency, and digital innovation—ushering in a new era of seamless data exchange for Registrars and stakeholders alike.

Share

Please follow and like us: